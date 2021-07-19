AP CM YS Jagan Polavaram Tour Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials to give priority to quality in R&R works of the Polavaram Project.

The Chief Minister conducted an aerial survey of the Polavaram project and later held a high-level meeting here to review the ongoing works, after inspecting the spillway. The officials explained to the Chief Minister the progress of the works in the last two years and the works to be undertaken in the future through a photo exhibition.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that works related to the spillway are almost complete and 42 out of 48 gates were already fixed and the remaining gates will be fixed soon. They said cylinders were imported from Germany and the earlier gaps in the upper cofferdam were filled and added the progress of the works in the lower cofferdam.

The officials said Earth-Cum Rock Fill (ECRF) dam area has been damaged by the floods because of gaps in the lower cofferdam and designs would be finalised to complete ECRF dam works. The Chief Minister said to complete, the linking of two canals including linning works, tunnel works and lining works by June 2022. The officials said excavation works will be completed by December 2021 and the remaining works will be completed later.

During the review on R& R works of the project, the officials informed the Chief Minister that they have set the target to shift the displaced families from 48 of the 90 habitations by August. The Chief Minister said R&R works were neglected by the previous government and added that there should be quality in the construction of R&R (rehabilitation and resettlement) colonies. He said there are chances of negligence at some point while building R&R colonies at a large scale and directed the officials to be alert and ensure top quality in the works. He said to appoint a special officer to monitor quality in R&R works and mistakes should be rectified immediately as soon as they were pointed out.

He said infrastructure should be developed in the colonies along with their construction and added that construction of roads and other social development works should be done. The Chief Minister said the construction of colonies will be delayed. He said the construction of houses will be delayed in cases of floods as it will take till November or December for flood water to recede and directed the officials to focus on completing them soon.

The Chief Minister said bills of R&R works are being cleared despite financial constraints and directed the officials not to keep them pending in the future and expedite the R&R works. He said the state government needs to get reimbursement of Rs 2,300 crore from Central Government for Polavaram Project and yet the state government is spending its own funds for the project. He directed the officials to focus on getting Polavaram funds reimbursed soon. He said he would visit R&R colonies next month and instructed the officials to focus on employment and skill development to Polavaram project evacuees. He said to Identify land to distribute to the evacuees who have ROFR pattas. He directed the officials to move forward to complete the project within the stipulated time.

