WEST GODAVARI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled visit to West Godavari district on May 14 has been cancelled due to bad weather and heavy rains.

District Collector Kartikeya Mishra said in a statement on Tuesday that the Chief Minister was due to inspect the Polavaram project but the visit had to be cancelled due to the heavy rains in the north coastal districts of East and West Godavari.

With the continuous rise in the inflow of water in River Godavari from the upper catchment areas, water level is steadily increasing at the Polavaram project and Dowleswaram Barrage. At Polavaram upper cofferdam, the water level touched 28 metres on Tuesday.

East and West Godavari district administrations are closely monitoring the situation and disaster management teams are on standby to evacuate people from low lying areas if the flood levels reach danger levels.

Due to the active southwest monsoon, north coastal districts are receiving incessant rains. The IMD issued a warning of thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall in north coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Wednesday.

Apart from the Godavari districts, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, parts of Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts and Anantapur in the Rayalaseema region in the State also received light to moderate rains which are likely to continue for another two days.

