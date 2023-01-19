Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Telugu social reformer and poet-Yogi Vemana on his birth anniversary at the camp office here on Thursday.

The State Government has issued a GO to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Telugu social reformer, philosopher, and poet Maha Yogi Vemana officially every year on January 19. Minister for Energy and Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was also present at the event.

Vemana is known for his popular Vemana Padyalu which are in the style of Chaatu padyam, a poem with a hidden meaning. C.P. Brown translated most of Vemana's poems into English, and many of his poems are a part of the High School Telugu curriculum in the state.

In his honor, the Andhra Pradesh government named a University in Kadapa "The Yogi Vemana University" in 2006. Vemana was believed to have lived for some time in the Gandikota area of Kadapa. There is a headstone marking the grave of Yogi Vemana in Katarupalli, a village in Kadiri Taluk, Anantapur district.

Also Read: Andhra Govt Conducts Five-day Camp to Update Biometrics in Aadhar from Tomorrow