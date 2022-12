Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the portraits of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhai Patel and Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu on their death anniversary here on Thursday.

RTI Commissioner Repala Srinivasa Rao, Arya Vysya Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman Kuppam Prasad, and NUDA Chairman Mukkala Dwarakanath were present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel. Taking to Twitter he wrote," I pay homage to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi and recall his everlasting contribution to India, especially in uniting our nation and giving impetus to all-round development.

Also Read: AP Cabinet Decisions: Approves Pension To Be Enhanced To Rs 2,750 From Jan 2023