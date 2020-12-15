AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes To Potti Sreeramulu, Sardar Patel

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu and first Deputy Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel on their death anniversary at the camp office here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes to the portraits of Potti Sreeramulu and Sardar Vallabhai Patel. Ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Chellaboina Venugopala Krihsna, AP Agri Mission Vice Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy and others were present.