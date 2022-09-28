AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan remembered noted Telugu poet Gurram Jashuva on the occasion of his 126th birth anniversary, on Wednesday.

Taking to his social media handle Twitter, the Chief Minister remembered the people’s poet - Jashuva who strove hard for improving the lives of weaker sections.

The Chief Minister said that Gurarm Jashuva was a modern poet who sought to fight superstitions through his weapon-poetry. Quoting a line from his poem 'Vadgalpulu naa jeevitham… Vennela naa sahithyam…' the Chief Minister said that Joshua was a progressive fighter who fought against poverty, class divide, and economic inequality. He paid rich tributes on the occasion of the Mahakavi's birth anniversary.

క‌విత్వ‌మే ఆయుధంగా మూఢాచారాల‌పై తిర‌గ‌బ‌డ్డ ఆధునిక తెలుగు క‌వి శ్రీ గుర్రం జాషువా. వ‌డ‌గాల్పు నా జీవితం.. వెన్నెల నా సాహిత్యం అంటూ పేద‌రికం, వ‌ర్గ సంఘ‌ర్ష‌ణ‌, ఆర్థిక అస‌మాన‌త‌ల‌పై పోరాడిన అభ్యుద‌య వాది జాషువా. మ‌హాక‌వి జ‌యంతి సంద‌ర్భంగా ఘ‌న నివాళి అర్పిస్తున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 28, 2022

Gurram Jashuva was appointed to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as a member in 1964 and was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 1970.

