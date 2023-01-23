AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose on his 126th birth anniversary.

Parakram Diwas is observed on January 23 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Today is the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji.

Bose was one of the prominent heroes of India's independence struggle. Referred as Netaji, he fought for independence throughout his life, within the country and from abroad.

Owing to the legendary freedom fighter’s extraordinary contribution to the Indian freedom struggle, the government designated Netaji’s birthday as Parakram Diwas in 2021.

