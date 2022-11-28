AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Jyotirao Phule on his Death Anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich floral tributes to Jyotirao Govindharao Phule on his death anniversary on Monday.

YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Margani Bharat Ram were present at the event.

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, also known as Mahatma Phule, was an activist, thinker, social reformer and writer from Maharashtra and was known for his efforts towards social reform, women empowerment and education.

Also Read: COVID Positive Doc Who Underwent Lung Transplant Resumes Duty Thanks To CM YS Jagan's Timely Support