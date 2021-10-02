AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Gandhiji, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation. He said that Andhra Pradesh government established a system of village secretariats in 2019 and is working hard to translate the dream of Mahatma Gandhi on Grama Swaraj into reality. He also said that today on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, the AP government is launching CLAP in the state. He took to his Twitter and shared a message. Here is the tweet made by YS Jagan.

In another tweet, AP CM YS Jagan also paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the second Prime Minister of India.