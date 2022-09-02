AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Dr YSR at Idupalapaya

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is on a two-day visit to the YSR district. On the occasion of his father late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy's death anniversary, the AP CM paid floral tributes to his departed father. The entire family including YS Bharathi, Vijayamma and Sharmila participated in the prayer session held at YSR ghat at Idupalapaya.

After paying tributes, the chief minister will tour the district and interact with the locals to learn about their problems. He will also hold meetings with the local leaders to know the progress of the developmental works in the YSR district.

