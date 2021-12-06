AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 65th death anniversary at the CM Camp Office.

BR Ambedkar’s death anniversary is also observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas".

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, YSRCP MLAs Meruga Nagarjuna, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MLC Talashila Raghuram, and Madiga Corporation Chairman Kommuri Kanaka Rao were present on the occasion.

Babasaheb Ambedkar who is also known as the architect of the Indian Constitution was born on April 14, 1891. He was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award by the Government of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other parliamentarians paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution at his statue in the Parliament premises today.

Also Read: Inspirational Quotes By Dr BR Ambedkar