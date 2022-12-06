AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, paid rich tributes to the Father of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his death anniversary. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes to his photo at an event held at his residence in Tadepalli and remembered the former’s services to the nation.

Minister Pinepe Visawaoop, Merugu Nagarjuna, MPs YS Avinash Reddy, Nandiagam Suresh, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, and MLC Talasila Raghuram were also present.

The Nation paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his 67th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar at Parliament House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas and recalled his exemplary service to the nation. In his message, Modi said his struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten.

On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten.

