AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes To Bhagat Singh on Shaheed Diwas 2022

AMARAVATI: Amaravati, Mar 23: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on the occasion of Martyr’s Day at his chamber in the Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, Minister Taneti Vanitha, Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Government Whip Koramutla Srinivasulu, YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh and MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi were present on the occasion.

