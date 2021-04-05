AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram On 113th Birth Anniversary

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 113th birth anniversary.

Recalling the services of the leader popularly known as Babuji, the Chief Minister paid tributes to the social reformer, Babu Jagjivan Ram, on his 113th birth anniversary. His efforts to bring social and economic equality to the poor, the working class, the common man and the downtrodden are unforgettable, YS Jagan said while praising the great leader.

స్వాతంత్ర్యోద్యమ నేత, సంస్కరణవాది బాబూ జగ్జీవన్ రామ్ 113వ జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఆయనకు ఘన నివాళి. పేదలు, శ్రామికులు, సామాన్యులు, అణగారిన వర్గాలకు సామాజిక, ఆర్థిక సమానత్వం అందించేందుకు ఆయన చేసిన కృషి మరువలేనిది. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 5, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to share his message on the occasion of the Babu Jagjivan Ram's birth anniversary.

'' A humble tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram, a freedom fighter and an ardent advocate of social justice, on his birth anniversary. Their effective efforts will always be a source of inspiration for the upliftment of the underprivileged and deprived in the society, '' he stated in his message in Hindi.

स्वतंत्रता सेनानी और सामाजिक न्याय के प्रबल पैरोकार बाबू जगजीवन राम को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। समाज के शोषितों और वंचितों के उत्थान के लिए उनके प्रभावी प्रयास सदैव प्रेरणास्रोत रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 5, 2021

