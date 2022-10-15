AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tribute To APJ Abdul Kalam On His Birth Anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on Saturday. He said that APJ Abdul Kalam taught the entire nation how to make their dreams come true. He remembered the Missile Man of India. Here is the tweet.

''యువత కలలు కనాలి, ఆ కలలను సాకారం చేసుకునేందుకు కష్టపడాలి'' అన్న కలాం మాటలు ఈ దేశానికి స్ఫూర్తి. మాజీ రాష్ట్రపతి, మిస్సైల్ మ్యాన్, భారతరత్న ఏపీజే అబ్దుల్ కలాం గారి జయంతి సందర్భంగా వారికి ఘననివాళి. #AbdulKalam — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to former president Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary today. He shared a tweet and wrote, "Tributes to our former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society."

Abdul Kalam contributed a lot to the nation and he worked with India's two major space research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He got the title of Missile Man of India. He also worked with many projects Devil and Valiant, etc., He worked as the president of India as well.

APJ Abdul Kalam died on July 27,2015 while giving a lecture at the IIM, Shillong. He collapsed and died due to cardiac arrest.