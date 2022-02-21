AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed profound grief over the sudden death of Makapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries, Commerce, and IT. The Chief Minister along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy rushed to Hyderabad and paid floral tributes at the minister’s residence and consoled the bereaved family members sharing emotional moments.

The Government has declared a two-day State mourning and the final rites of the AP Minister will be held with full state honors. The National Flag will fly half-mast at the Chief Minister's Office in the first block of the Secretariat and also on the State Assembly building in a mark of respect to the departed leader.

The Chief Minister was deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy and consoled family members of the deceased. He sat beside former MP M Rajmohan Reddy, father of the departed Minister, and consoled the bereaved family members.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP MPs V Vijayasai Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, Alla Ayodhya Rani Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs Chievireddy Bhaskar Reddy were among those who paid tributes to the departed Minister.

Earlier, at the Camp Office, the Chief Minister convened a meeting and recalled his association with Goutham Reddy. The Chief Minister said that he was well acquainted with him since childhood and said it was a great void to lose a good friend and a great leader. Further, the Chief Minister said that Goutham Reddy has brought fame to the State by effectively implementing the government’s transparent industrial policies. He was elected twice from Atmakuru with the goodwill of the people and reiterated that the State lost a leader with a bright future. He said that Goutham had been part of his political journey all along and emerged as a great leader, who strived for the development of industries, commerce, and IT sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Parliamentary Party Leader V Vijay Sai Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Chief Minister’s Secretaries Salomon Arokia Raj, Revu Muthyala Raju, and Dhanujanmayya Reddy were at the meeting. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to perform the minister’s last rites with State honours.

Meanwhile, YSRPC held a condolence meeting in honour of Mekapati Goutham Reddy at the party central office. Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, MLA Merugu Nagarjuna, and MLC Lella Appi Reddy paid floral tributes to him and extended deepest condolences to the family members.

