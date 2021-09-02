AP CM YS Jagan Pays Tributes To YSR On His 12th Death Anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his mother Vijayamma, wife Bharathi, and sister Sharmila paid tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy on his death anniversary at 9.35 AM at YSR Ghat. All the family members reached the YSR Ghat.

YS Jagan reached Idupulapaya on Wednesday evening and he was welcomed by Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders.

Pulivendula Municipal Chairman and Councillors also visited YS Jagan at Idupulapaya. The Chief Minister enquired about the various development works that are going on in the constituency and asked them to complete them on time.