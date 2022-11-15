AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit Hyderabad to pay tributes to veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna's mortal remains on Wednesday. The Chief Minister will leave Gannavaram Airport in the morning by a special plane and reach Hyderabad.

Krishna's last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam on Wednesday at 4 pm. The Telugu actor suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday morning and was admitted to a private hospital. The actor breathed his last on Tuesday morning. Krishna's body was shifted to his residence at Nanakramguda for celebrities and VIPs to pay respects to the actor.

His mortal remains will later be shifted to Gachibowli stadium at 5 pm for the fans and public to pay homage to the departed actor who regaled audiences for more than five decades and acted in over 350 movies. The funeral rites will be conducted at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday evening.

The Chief Minister in the morning tweeted his condolences to Mahesh Babu and the family members of Krishna and prayed that god should give then the strength to tide through this difficult situation.

కృష్ణ గారు తెలుగువారి సూపర్ స్టార్. ఆయనే అల్లూరి... ఆయనే మన జేమ్స్ బాండ్.

నిజ జీవితంలో కూడా మనసున్న మనిషిగా, సినీరంగంలో తనకంటూ ప్రత్యేకతను సంపాదించుకున్న ఆయన మరణం తెలుగు సినీ రంగానికి, తెలుగు వారికి తీరని లోటు. (1/2) — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 15, 2022

