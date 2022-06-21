Itinerary of CM YS Jagan’s Tirupati Visit on June 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tirupati on June 23 to take part in the inauguration and pooja of Sri Vakulamatha temple at Peruru near Tirupati. The TTD is organising Maha Samprokshana celebrations of Sri Vakulamatha temple from June 18-23, The temple which has been revived is located on a hillock at Perur which is five kilometres away from Tirumala hill in Tirupati.

Later, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch various development works in the city. He will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony of Apache footwear group. The state government has allocated 200 acres of land for the project.

The itinerary of the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Tiruparti tour will be as follows:

The chief minister will depart from Tadepalli on June 23 at 09.30 am and reach Peruru in Tirupati rural at 11 am. From 11.15 am to 11.45 am, he will participate in the inauguration and pooja of Sri Vakulamatha Temple. He will then reach Inagalur in Srikalahasti mandal at 12.05 pm and participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of the footwear manufacturing unit of Hill Top SEZ Footwear India Limited (Apache).

After this, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will reach the TCL factory under EMC 1 at Vikruthamala in Erpedu mandal at 1 pm and participate in the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone. He will depart from Tirupati airport at 2.40 pm and reach Tadepalli residence at 3.50 pm.