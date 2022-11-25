VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the Constitution Day celebrations to be held at Tummalapally Kalakshetram on Saturday (November 26) in Vijayawada.

As per the CMO release, the Chief Minister will leave his Tadepalli residence at 11.10 am and reach Tummalapally Kalakshetram at 11.20 am to participate in the Constitution Day celebrations. He will return to Tadepalli at 12.30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court on Saturday his office said.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day. The Prime Minister will launch various new initiatives under the e-court project. The project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through information and communication technology. The initiatives being launched by the Prime Minister include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital court, and S3WaaS Websites.

Also Read: Strengthen And Make APCMMS Monitoring App Accessible In Rural Areas: AP CM YS Jagan