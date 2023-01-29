AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is slated to visit Vinukonda in Palnadu district and release the Jagananna Chedodu funds on January 30.

Under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme, small and petty vendors in the State will get an interest-free loan up to Rs 10,000 each to improve their business.

The Chief Minister will deposit the amount directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries of the Jagananna Chedodu scheme through the Direct Benefit Transfer.

As per the CMO press release, Chief Minster will his residence at Tadepalli at 10 am and reach Vinukonda at 10.40 am. Between 11.05 am – 12.20 pm, the Chief Minister will participate in a public meeting organized at Vinukonda-Vellaturu Road and deposit cash in the accounts of the beneficiaries under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme at a function held there.

