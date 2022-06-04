AP CM YS Jagan Orders Thorough Probe Into Atchutapuram Gas Leak Incident

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the ammonia gas leakage incident at Brandix in Atchutapuram near Vishakhapatnam. He asked the officials about the details and directed them to provide better treatment to those who had fallen ill.

Further, the Chief Minister ordered a detailed investigation on the accident and asked the authorities to take measures for avoiding such incidents in future. Also, he directed the Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath to visit the accident site.

The officials informed that the situation has been stabilised where the women working at the unit have been evacuated and those who have fallen ill were out of danger. They stated that a probe on the ammonia leak has already been initiated.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Enquires About Atchutapuram Gas Leak, Directs Officials To Ensure Best Treatment For Victims