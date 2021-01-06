AP CM YS Jagan Orders Strict Action Against Those Disrupting Communal Harmony

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to be more vigilant in facing the political guerrilla warfare in the State and take strict action against those involving in vandalism to hamper religious harmony.

The Chief Minister during the Spandana video conference held here on Tuesday, instructed the officials not to spare anyone whoever tries to disturb religious harmony in the State and conduct an in-depth investigation into the incidents of idol destructions and display information about them to the public. He criticized that some people under political influence are intentionally demolishing temples with no fear or devotion towards God while a section of media is constantly publicizing and propagating them on social media.

‘Unable to face the government directly which is gaining popularity by welfare schemes, some elements out of sheer jealousy are resorting to such attacks to defame the government, the Chief Minister said and instructed the police to carefully assess the situation.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made it clear that over 36,000 CC cameras were installed in temples, but still, the incidents were taking place in the remote areas at late hours when no one was around, especially in private temples owned by political leaders. ‘In fact, there has never been a situation like this before. In these circumstances, the police have to take stern action, get into the details without sparing anyone,’ said the Chief Minister stressing to ensure that no one would dare to repeat these incidents in future.