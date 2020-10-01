VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the renowned Bapu Museum which was refurbished at a cost of Rs 8 crore in Vijayawada. The chief minister also unveiled a statue of freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya which was installed on the premises of the museum. Several ministers, MLAs and officials welcomed YS Jagan on this occasion.

After inaugurating the refurbished facility, the chief minister paid homage to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi in the Victoria Mahal and took a tour of the museum, taking a look at the statues of national stalwarts of the country.

The museum was renovated with all modern facilities to highlight the rich heritage of sculpture and artifacts of archeological significance. In all, 1,500 rare artifacts representing the history of 10 lakh years have been kept on display in the museum. These include utility and wardrobe items, cooking utensils and other paraphernalia, right from the primitive age till the 19th century modern era.