AP CM YS Jagan Offers Tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered tributes to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary. He was accompanied by APCO Chairman Chillapalli Mohan Rao and Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalaxmi.

After paying tributes, the Andhra Pradesh CM headed off to the oath-taking ceremony of his new ministers.

AP Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has continued social engineering in his cabinet reshuffle by giving priority to political empowerment to weaker sections.

Speaking to media at the party central office here on Sunday, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said almost 70 percent of cabinet berths were alloted to weaker sections, unlike TDP previous government's cabinet where the marginalized sections were given 42 percent. He said the Chief Minister has reiterated his commitment to uplift weaker sections in the new cabinet as well.

