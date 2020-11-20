KURNOOL: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the 12- day Tungabhadra Pushkaralu festival at the Sankal Bhag Ghat in Kothapeta in Kurnool district on Friday. The Chief Minister presented the traditional offerings of saffron, turmeric and flowers and Pushkar Harathi to the holy river at the muhurtham time of 1:21 PM, as prescribed by the Panchangakartas. After that, he participated in the special Pushkara poojas and Homam ritual before leaving for Tadepalli.

Despite the COVID-19 situation, the State Government has taken all precautions to make the event a success. Keeping in mind the religious sentiments of the devotees, the state administration is conducting the festival in a traditional manner prescribed by the religious scripts, but without any fanfare.

All arrangements have been made to ensure that the Puskharalu, which comes once every 12 years, is conducted smoothly. The Tungabhadra River Pushkaralu will last for 12 days from the 20th of this month to the 1st of December. The previous Tungabhadra Pushkaralu was held in the year 2008.

Dressed in traditional silk dhoti the Chief Minister offered tributes to the river at the Sankal Bhag Ghat. Watch the Tungabhadra Pushkaralu Inauguration by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here: