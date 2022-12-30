AP CM YS Jagan Offers Heartfelt Condolences to PM Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing away of Smt Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said that he shares the personal grief of Modiji and extended his heartfelt condolences on the bereavement.

My deepest condolences to PM @narendramodi garu.

My thoughts and prayers are with the family in these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/Z2cmefsqKa — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) December 30, 2022

