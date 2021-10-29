Bengaluru/Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed condolences over the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away on Friday morning.He extended his deepest sympathies to the family members of the actor.

Well-known Kannada actor Power star Puneeth Rajkumar died at Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru on Friday following a heart attack.

As per the hospital sources, the 46-year old Sandalwood star was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain while he was exercising in the gym. A statement from the hospital earlier said that Puneeth Rajkumar "was brought to the emergency department, Vikram Hospital with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, he was non-responsive and was in Cardiac Asystole and Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated." He succumbed while undergoing treatment. The actor was the son of matinee idol the late Dr. Rajkumar, and Parvathamma and was fondly called 'Appu' by his fans which was also the name of his debut film.

A popular television presenter, the 'power star', who began his career as a child artist, won a National Award for best child actor for his first film Bettada Hoove in 1985. He went on to act in many films and was also among the highest-paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

