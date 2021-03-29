AP CM YS Jagan Offers Condolences To Budvel MLA's Family

YSR KADAPA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday paid tributes to the deceased Budvel YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Dr G Venkatasubbaiah at his residence in Kadapa and condoled the family members.

Dr Venkatasubbaiah was taken to Arunachal Hospital in Nagarajupeta in Kadapa on Saturday. He was suffering from lung cancer and was taken to the hospital for treatment, but breathed his last at 6.46 am on Sunday. On hearing the news of the YSRCP MLA's death, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy reached Venkatasubbaiah's residence at Cooperative Colony in Kadapa from Tadepalli. There he laid flowers and paid tributes to the leader.

The Chief Minister consoled Dr Sudha, wife of MLA Dr Venkatasubbaiah, and their children Hemantha and Tanay and offered support to them from the Party. The Chief Minister said that the death of Dr Venkatasubbaiah who had served as a good doctor and a public leader was most unfortunate.

Dr Venkatasubbaiah was born into a farmer's family in Madakalavaripalle, Budvel Municipality and was the eldest son of Venkatasubbaiah and Venkatasubbamma, amongst their four children. Born in 1960, he completed his MBBS from Kurnool Medical College and MS from Sri Venkateswara Medical College at Tirupati. Dr Venkatasubbaiah worked in Kamineni and at Apollo Hospitals for some time. After gaining experience he went back to Kadapa and served the people there and was an acclaimed othopedician.

Recognizing Venkatasubbaiah's services, the YSRCP appointed him as the Budvel Constituency Coordinator in 2016. He contested from Budvel constituency in 2019 and was elected as an MLA.

AP Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan expressed grief over the death of Budvel MLA Dr G Venkatasubbaiah. "As a doctor and an MLA, he served the people well," he said in a statement released on Sunday. He extended his deepest sympathies to the family members.

Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, YSR Kadapa district Minister-in-charge Adimulapu Suresh, MLCs Govinda Reddy, Zakhia Khanam, C. Ramachandraya, MP YS Avinash Reddy, MLAs Rajamallu Sivaprasad Reddy, Meda Mallikharjuna Reddy, Sudhir Reddy, Raghurami Reddy, Kadapa city Mayor Suresh Babu, former MLAs Kamalamma, Amarnath Reddy, district officials and others have offered floral tributes to the departed MLA.