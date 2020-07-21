AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has finalized the nominees for the two vacant memberships in the State Legislative Council under the governor’s quota. Proving yet again his reputation to ‘walk the talk’, YS Jagan has finalized the names of former MP Pandula Ravindra Babu and Zakia Khanum for these two slots.

With this, the YSRCP will be giving added representation to the Scheduled Castes (Ravindra Babu) and minority (Khanum) communities.

The finalization of the names of both Ravindra Babu and Zakia Khanum mark the fulfillment of YSRCP chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s promise to honour both with suitable positions. In the case of Ravindra Babu, a Member of Parliament who had resigned to his post to join the YSRCP, YS Jagan had publicly announced during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra that the East Godavari leader would be nominated to the Legislative Council once the party came to power.

Similarly, Zakia Khanum is being honoured with the MLC nomination in recognition of the services rendered to the party by her husband Ali Khan.

The two seats became vacant after the Governor accepted the resignations of former MLCs Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana. Both of them were elected to the Rajya Sabha in the recently held elections. They will be sworn in as Rajya Sabha members on July 22.