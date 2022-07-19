AP CM YS Jagan Nellore Visit Itinerary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Nellore tomorrow, July 20 to participate in the inauguration of Ramayapatnam construction works.

The itenarary of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Nellore visit will be as follows:

The Chief Minister will depart from tadepally tomorrow at 9.30 am and will reach Ramayapatnam at 10.40 am. From 11.00 am to 12.00 pm, he will take part in the inauguration of Ramayapatnam port construction works. After this, the CM will depart from Nellore at 1.00 pm and reach Tadepally by 2.00 pm.

