AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Pays Tributes to Pingali Venkayya

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tributes to Pingali Venkayya, the designer of the Indian national flag on the occasion of his 146th birth anniversary. YS Jagan said that Pingali Venkayya has made the country proud by designing the national flag.

The Chief Minister took to his Twitter and paid tributes to the son of the Telugu Soil Pingali Venkayya for designing the National Flag and said dthatit was a matter of pride for the people in the country. He saluted the people of the country who went beyond the realms of caste, creed, and region and respected the tri-coloured flag, he tweeted.

The Chief Ministery paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya here at the camp office on Tuesday. As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Chief Minister hoisted the national flag and took the salute from Police. He also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life and times of Pingali Venkaiah and paid tributes to his statue. On this occasion, he unveiled the portrait of Pingali Venkaiah which was painted by the Director of Culture Department Regulla Mallikharjuna Rao.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Government Advisor (Communications) GVD Krishna Mohan, Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma, TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy, MLCs Thalasila Raghuram, Mondithoka Arunkumar, Revenue Department Special CS Rajat Bhargava, Information and Public Relations Commissioner Tamma Vijaykumar Reddy, CMO officers and other officials were present at the event.

Pingali Venkayya was born on August 2, 1876, at Bhatlapenumarru, near present-day Machilipatnam town in Andhra Pradesh. He was a farmer, a geologist, a lecturer at the Andhra National College in Machilipatnam, and a fluent speaker of Japanese. He was also known as 'Japan Venkayya'. To mark the birth anniversary of Venkayya on August 2, the Government of India is going to release a special commemorative postage stamp today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the stamp at a programme in New Delhi. The Central government has invited family members of Pingali for the programme. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will honour them.

