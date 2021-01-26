AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes on the 72nd Republic Day celebrations in the State. Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister remembered the people who left India's struggle against the forces of imperilism and also those who created the Indian Constitution which still holds good even today.

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Message on Republic Day 2021

Today, we remember our forefathers who led the way in India's glorious struggle against forces of imperialism. We remember those who crafted a constitution so forethought that even after 71 years of coming into force, it continues to guide us. Jai Hind.#RepublicDay2021 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 26, 2021

Republic Day 2021 celebrations were conducted at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the event. The Governor unveiled the tricolor flag and received a police salute. AP Ministers, CS Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang and others were present on the occasion.