AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended Deepavali greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and across the world.

In his message, the Chief Minister expressed hope that this Deepavali would fill light in the lives of people. He said that the festival symbolised the victory of light over darkness, good over bad and divine power over evil. On this festival, the Chief Minister wished everyone good health, wealth and prosperity to the all the Telugu people across the State and the world. A press release to this effect was issued on Friday.

The Chief Minister earlier met the Governor along with his wife and greeted him on the eve of Deepavali.

VIJAYAWADA: AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Friday extended greetings to the people of the state.“On this joyous occasion of Deepavali, I extend my warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. May the divine light of Deepavali bring peace, prosperity, happiness to all,” Harichandan said.

He said Diwali signifies the victory of good over evil and occasions like these inspire people to conquer calamities to build a society filled with peace, amity and communal harmony.

“I appeal to the people of the state to take all precautions of wearing a mask, washing hands, maintaining social distance and always remain guarded against the spread of coronavirus as the pandemic is still in existence,” said the Governor.