AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Attend World Economic Forum 2022 Meeting at Davos

• The Hon’ble Chief Minister Mr. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been invited to the 52nd Annual Meeting of the World Economic forum (WEF) 2022, in Davos, Switzerland, scheduled from 22-26 May 2022. The event was initially slated for January 17 to 22 this year but postponed due to COVID – 19 Pandemic. The 52nd Annual Meeting being held at Davos, Switzerland brings together around 2,200 business leaders, international political leaders, economists, celebrities and journalists to discuss global, regional, and industry challenges.

• Prominent global leaders attending the Annual Meeting include 200+ Federal and Sovereign Ministers of leading developed and emerging countries, global business leaders. Apart from that Ministers from the Union Cabinet and leaders from major Indian businesses such as Reliance Industries, Jubilant Group, Tata Sons, Hero Group, Aditya Birla Group, Bharti Enterprises, among others.

• Under the guidance of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh is now elevated from being a Forum Member Associate at the World Economic Forum, to the prestigious position of “Forum Platform Partner”, by signing the “Platform Partnership for Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains” with the World Economic Forum. The agreement will be signed in the presence of Prof. Klaus

Schwabb, Founder and Chairman of WEF.

• The Platform partnership is aligned with the development and growth priorities of the government. Various areas of engagements with the Platform include New Innovative and Strategic Business Models under Advanced Manufacturing, Global networks of manufacturing, Strengthening competitiveness of MSMEs, Upskilling/ Reskilling workforce for advanced manufacturing, Net zero manufacturing endorsing ESG compliance, Global value-chains through port-led development and promoting exports

• By virtue of the partnership, Govt of Andhra Pradesh will have access to full participation in the CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects and workshops of the platform. The partnership will also grant access to join peer-level communities of common interest such as our Industry Action Groups and Strategy Officers communities, annual meetings and high-level exchanges including its Sustainable Development Impact Summit and Global virtual discussions.

Mr. Berge Brende, President of WEF said “YOUR commitment to building Andhra Pradesh on the foundations of transparency, the decentralization of power, and technological innovation is noteworthy”.

• Very closely aligned with the mission and theme of the Annual Meeting at WEF - “Working Together, Restoring Trust”, the decentralized governance by the Govt of Andhra Pradesh is guided by the philosophy “People, Progress & Possibilities”, which is a testimony to the Chief Minister’s adoption of people-centric governance.

• The Hon’ble Minister for Industries & Commerce has also unveiled the logo aligned to the theme, which demonstrates the state’s commitment to ‘put people first’ and to ensure that ‘no one is left behind’ so much so that the 17 SDGs directly relate to activities undertaken by local governments in the country.

• Strongly committed to the welfare of citizens of the state and ranked #3 in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the Govt of Andhra Pradesh has also launched a booklet on “Sustainable Development Goals”. The booklet is the manifestation of various programs undertaken and achievement of the state as part of the Navaratnalu - the “9-point Paradigm”, which the state has pledged and implemented with strong

commitment towards Environment, Social Welfare and Governance.

• Given the unprecedented progressive changes, GoAP is planning to take the growth story of Andhra Pradesh to a global forum such as the 52nd Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, highlighting the efforts that are in place to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, adopt sustainable manufacturing and transition to a Decarbonized Economy.

• During the visit, the state delegation will be interacting with over 35+ Global Companies/MNCs, High profile world leaders and experts to hold targeted discussions on mutual avenues of the collaboration, on areas such as Sustainable manufacturing, Logistics, Financial and Capital Markets, FMCG and Consumer Goods, Renewable Energy and Technology services. As the Govt of Andhra Pradesh is focused on building quality infrastructure to drive next era of industrialization, the delegation will also evaluating various investible opportunities across the potential sectors to elevate the partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

• Towards this, Hon’ble Chief Minister will be addressing the global leaders attending the Congress Center on the “2030 Industrial Development Agenda”. Mr. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will deliberate on latest approaches and strategies to support the revival of manufacturing and identify specific areas where public-private and international cooperation to help update and upgrade industrial strategies

• Further, the state delegation, in association with the CII, will be hosting over 3 state

sessions scheduled during the visit

1. Session on Healthcare on 23rd May 2022

2. Session Education & Skilling on 24th May 2022

3. Session on Transition to Decarbonized Economy on 24th May 2022

• With a pavilion at the event, the state delegation will showcase the rapid strides being made by the state. Focusing primarily on integrated, comprehensive social development policies initiated by the state, the overall theme of AP will highlight the strong paradigm shift the state has made towards people-centric decentralized governance through the 15,006 village and ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (Flee Markets to the Farmers), Port-led Industrial Corridor Development, Prosperity and Opportunities across various sectors of growth, renewable energy landscape, and

SDG-driven growth.

• “This would be an effective platform to discuss and share the future vision and strategy to make Andhra Pradesh, a preferred investment destination. It will also be an ideal platform to present the state's vision on the “Navaratnalu” welfare schemes and how the state is making this a reality for the people of Andhra Pradesh." added Mr. Buggana Rajendranath, Minister for Finance, Planning, Commercial taxes, Legislative affairs, Skill Development and Training.

• Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s delegation would include Mr. Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce; Information Technology, Mr. Buggana Rajendranath, Minister for Finance & Planning, Commercial Taxes, Legislative Affairs, Skill Development & Training, Mr. PV Midhun Reddy Member of Parliament, Mr. Mettu Govinda Reddy, Chairman APIIC and senior IAS

Officers.

• The world leaders have reached out to the delegation to further understand about the state of Andhra Pradesh for possible partnership opportunities. The leaders include - to become The Chief Minister led delegation is scheduled to meet Ministry of Finance of Bahrain, His Excellency Salman Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy; Mr. James Zhan, Director General of UNCTAD; Mr. Luc Remont, Executive Vice-President of Schneider Electric; Mr. Takeshi Hashimoto, President and CEO of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd; Mr. Bernard Charles, CEO & Mr. Pascal Daloz, COO,

Dassault Systems; Mr. Pedro Gomez, Head of Mobility and Sustainability of WEF; Ms. Sheila Alrowaily of Saudi Aramco Investments; and many more.

• As Andhra Pradesh is taking steady steps towards inclusive, sustainable development goals, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the delegation are planning to meet the global leaders at WEF-2022, to translate the state’s sustainable developmental measures into long-term investment in sustainable solutions. In this pursuit, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is planning to work hand-in-hand with the global leaders, cross-industry community and opinion makers to create an enabling

environment towards sustainability for a long-lasting impact.

