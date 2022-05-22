AP CM YS Jagan To Meet WEF Founder In Davos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reached Davos, Switzerland, to attend World Economic Forum Summit. This is the first visit of YS Jagan as CM to Davos. The 52nd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), will be held between May 22-26. Over 50 heads of government and 1,250 business leaders from the private sector would attend the annual meeting which is being held after two years.

The Andhra Pradesh government is expected to sign an agreement with WEF founder Prof. Claus Schwab on Sunday morning. Through this agreement, the World Economic Forum will guide the state in these areas:

Access to new technology

Producing quality human resources for industries

World wide distribution systems for products manufactured in the state

Data sharing and value addition to products.

YS Jagan will also meet Dr. Shyam Bishen, Head of the Department of Health - WEF Healthcare.

Later in the afternoon, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with BCG Global Chairman Hans Paul Buerkner; CM YS Jagan will attend a welcome reception at the WEF Congress venue in the evening.

State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and MP Peddireddy Midhun Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy, and Principal Secretary Arokiaraj welcomed CM YS Jagan in Zurich. Rajiv Kumar, Second Secretary, Embassy of India in Switzerland, and Biju Joseph, Second Secretary, Embassy in Switzerland were among those who welcomed the Chief Minister. Telugus living in Switzerland were also among those who welcomed the CM.

