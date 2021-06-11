NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Minister of Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday. The Chief Minister who is on a two-day tour in Delhi, discussed the matter of setting up of Kakinada Petroleum Complex and Petro Varsity with him. The proposed petrochemical complex at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Establishing a greenfield crude oil refinery and petrochemical complex has been mandated under Schedule XIII of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The complex at Kakinada, East Godavari district, is proposed to be jointly set up by GAIL and HPCL, both central PSUs.

The Chief Minister requested also sought setting up of a Petroleum University in Kakinada.

As part of the discussion, he requested Steel Minister to stop the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

It may be recollected in November last year Dharmendra Pradhan said that Andhra Pradesh would get Rs 2 lakh crore investments in the next five years as world leaders in petroleum sector are willing to invest in the east coast.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy, Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy and AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das. YS Jagan is slated to also meet the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and held discussions with him today.

The Chief Minister later called on Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr. Rajiv Kumar at the Niti Aayog office and discussed various development issues.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan, who arrived in Delhi on Thursday afternoon as part of a two-day visit had earlier met the Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on pending irrigation projects in the night and environment clearance issues and the Special Category Status issue.

