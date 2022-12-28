AP CM YS Jagan Meets PM Modi in New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday.

This is CM YS Jagan’s fourth meeting with the prime minister this year.

In a meeting, Andhra Pradesh CM was believed to have discussed issues related to the development of the state including funding, Polavaram Dam , Kadapa Steel plant etc..,

YS Jagan had briefed PM Modi about many projects and issues including the Polavaram project, Kadapa steel plant, rationality in the selection of eligible persons under the National Food Security Act, and arrears to the state from Telangana, etc.

The Chief Minister had requested the Prime Minister to approve the revised cost estimates of Rs 55,657 crores at 2017-18 price level, which included drinking water component of Rs 4,000 crores and also to release the pending payments of Rs 2,100 crores already incurred by the State Government towards the Polavaram project.

The CM has also sought assistance from the central government to complete the proposed metro rail of 76.9 Km in Visakhapatnam. The DPR has been submitted to the central government for approval.

