Feb 13, 2023, 15:27 IST
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy, called on outgoing Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Monday, on a courtesy visit.

The Chief Minister thanked him for the services rendered as the State Governor for three and half years and also congratulated him for his new role as the Chhattisgarh Governor. The CM Couple presented a Lord Venkateswara Swamy idol to the Governor and his wife on the occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday appointed new governors to the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Ladakh. Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the new Governor of AP, while the present Governor Biswa Bhusan has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh. 

