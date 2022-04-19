AP CM YS Jagan Meets Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar In Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Visakhapatnam as part of a courtesy call on Tuesday. YS Jagan arrived at Vizag airport and reached the Pema Wellness Resort at Rushikonda, where the Haryana CM was undergoing treatment.

AP CM YS Jagan spoke to the Manohar Lal Khattar and enquired about his welfare.

He also presented a memento of Lord Venkateswara Swamy to the Harayana Chief Minister.

Earlier YS Jagan was welcomed at the airport by Deputy CM Budi Mutyalanaidu, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Visakhapatnam Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, former minister Avanthi Srinivas, district MLAs and the Vizag Collector.

As per his schedule, he left for Tadepalli in the afternoon after his meeting with Harayana Chief Minister.

