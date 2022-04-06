AP CM YS Jagan Meets Governor Over Cabinet Rejig  

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet Governor Bishwa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday at 5.30 pm. Many topics will be discussed on this occasion. He is slated to brief the Governor on the upcoming cabinet reshuffle. With the ministers' resignations, it seems that he will submit the list of new ministers to the governor. CM Jagan will invite the governor for the swearing-in of the new AP cabinet ministers, which will likely take place on April 11.

The Governor, who was on a visit to his home state of Orissa and Delhi for the past week, reached Vijayawada Raj Bhavan from Delhi on Tuesday night. Following the meeting with the Governor, the process of AP Cabinet reorganisation would be expedited. Meanwhile, the cabinet is scheduled to meet at 3 pm on Thursday. The Cabinet reshuffle was supposed to take place in December 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

On Tuesday, AP CM YS Jagan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed several issues related to the state, including the Polavaram project, Kadapa Steel Plant, rationality in coverage of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, and arrears from Telangana discoms to the state. During the meeting, the Chief Minister recommended that the Prime Minister approve the revised cost estimates for Polavaram of Rs 55,548.87 crore, as approved by the Technical Advisory Committee on February 11, 2019.

Also Read: Botsa Satyanarayana’s Reaction on AP Cabinet Reshuffle Next Month