Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy paid a courtesy visit to the State Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

They enquired about the health conditions of the Governor and his wife, who recently have undergone treatment for Covid and were recently discharged from hospital.

