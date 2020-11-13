VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife YS Bharati met the State Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his wife on Friday, and conveyed their Deepavali greetings to them.

In a brief chat, which lasted for more than half hour with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister is also said to have discussed various issues like local body polls and the implementation of social welfare schemes with him. The couple also presented a figurine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy to the Governor couple.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and his spouse Mrs Suprava Harichandan. Also seen in the picture is AP CM YS Jagan's spouse Mrs YS Bharathi Reddy.