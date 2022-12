Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud at Hotel Novotel here on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented the idol of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy to the CJI.

