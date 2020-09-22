NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday. The two leaders discussed several key issues pertaining to the development of Andhra Pradesh on this occasion.

AP CM YS Jagan was accompanied by Members of Parliament Vijaysai Reddy, Mithun Reddy and Balashowri. The chief minister will stay overnight in Delhi, as per information from official sources. On Wednesday morning, YS Jagan will head straight to Tirumala where he will take part in the famous Garuda Seva as part of Lord Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavams. As the government head of the state, the chief minister will present the traditional silk robes to the processional deity on this auspicious occasion.

After overnight stay at the Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala, he will join Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday morning to take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the proposed Karnataka Guest House on Tirumala.