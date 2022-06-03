AP CM YS Jagan Meets Amit Shah in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is on a two-visit to the State Capital met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday morning. He is said to have held a discussion for 45 minutes on several state issues including the Polavaram project issue and compensating revenue deficit among others. The Chief Minister also discussed with the Union Home Minister the anomalies in the selection of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, the establishment of medical colleges, and the allocation of mines to the APMDC. YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaysai Reddy was also present in the meeting with Amit Shah.

On the first day of his trip, the Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the release of funds of Rs 32,625 crore for various pending bills under the 10th Pay Commission, including a financial package for rebuilding DISCOMs, senior citizen pensions, and loan waiver for farmers. He said an amount of Rs. 6,627.86 crores are receivable by Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) from the Telangana Government and requested the Prime Minister to direct the concerned authorities to settle the dues at the earliest so that the State power sector will be financially strengthened.

The meeting lasted for 45-minutes and the CM reiterated the state government's demand to restore the net borrowing ceiling to the earlier level and release of revised cost estimate of the Polavaram Irrigation project at Rs 5548.87 crore.

He later called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat and discussed the above issues.

