AP CM YS Jagan Meeting With Governor

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be meeting Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan on Monday. As per sources, it is learned that the Chief Minister will go to Raj Bhavan and meet Vishwabhushan at 5 PM this evening.

Political experts anticipate that the Chief Minister would be briefing the Governor on the recent developments in the State. As it has been a while since YS Jagan met him, they will even discuss several issues in the state.

It is known that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister recently visited Delhi to meet up with several Delhi top leadership. During his meeting with them, the AP CM discussed with them matters of the state and also sought the release of funds pending for projects.