AP CM YS Jagan to Meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi Today

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. He is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at 4 pm today. Earlier in the day, he boarded a flight to New Delhi from Gannavaram airport. The AP chief minister’s New Delhi tour is being seen as a significant visit due to the upcoming Presidential election and election to the four Rajya Sabha seats.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, YS Jagan will discuss various topics related to Andhra Pradesh. The Polavaram project is also expected to figure in the talks. He will also discuss the pending revenue gap and special status for the state.