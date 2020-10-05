AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be holding a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. The chief minister, who took part in the memorial meeting held for his father-in-law late Dr EC Gangi Reddy in Pulivendula on Monday morning, later flew to Delhi from the Gannavaram airport.

After reaching Gannavaram from Kadapa on Monday afternoon, YS Jagan has immediately taken off to Delhi. Upon arrival in Delhi, he drove straight to his residence in the national capital. YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Bharat, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Balashowri were among those who received the chief minister and accompanied him to his Delhi residence.

As per the official schedule, AP CM YS Jagan will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence for a one-on-one meeting. Later, he will also take part in a virtual meeting of the apex council.