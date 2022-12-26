AP CM YS Jagan to Meet PM Modi on December 28

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 28 to discuss issues pertaining to the state.

In the first week of December, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had participated in the G20 preparatory meeting held under the chairmanship of Narendra Modi which was attended by many leaders from all the parties in the country.

